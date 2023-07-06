Recall alert: 190K portable charges sold exclusively through Amazon recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 190,000 portable chargers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 190,000 portable phone chargers that were sold exclusively through Amazon.

The CPSC said the VRURC chargers with model number “OD-B7″ can ignite and pose a fire hazard.

The company has received a report of a charger catching fire during a commercial flight. Four flight attendants had to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Owners of the recalled chargers are being told to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.

The chargers were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red or white and had a built-in plug and built-in cords.

The chargers were sold on Amazon.com from July 2021 to May 2023 for $30 to $40.

For more information visit the company’s website or email VRURC. You can also call VRURC collect at 951-593-9128.

