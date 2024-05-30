Recall alert: 1.5M adult portable bed rails recalled for entrapment, asphyxia hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 1.5 million adult portable bed rails.

A person can become trapped in the bedrail or between the device and the side of the mattress. It poses an entrapment hazard and a risk of death by asphyxiation.

The CPSC said two people did die — one in 2019 and another in 2023 — at care facilities, the CPSC said.

The Bed Assist Bar adult portable bed rails were made by Medline Industries LP.

They have either model number MDS6800BA or MDS6800BAH. Model MDS6800BA was sold individually while MDS6800BAH was sold in packs of three. There are no other differences between the model numbers as they were both made out of black metal tubing and have a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric bag. “Medline” and the model number are on a label on the bed rail.

The rails were sold from July 2009 through March 2024 for between $32 and $64. They were sold online by Medline and other retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

Owners of the bed rails are being told to immediately stop using them and contact Medline for a refund.

For more information, you can contact Medline by phone at 866-359-1740 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email or online.

