Recall alert: 105K Mercedes recalled; engine could stall

The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 105,000 Mercedes SUVs. (shaunl/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 105,000 Mercedes-Benz after a software issue could cause the SUVs to stall.

The recall involves some 2020 through 2023 GLE 450 and GLS 450 cars.

The NHTSA said the SUVs’ transmissions may not downshift completely which could cause the engine to stall without warning. It happens between the downshift from seventh to sixth gear while doing simultaneous slight braking when other conditions are met.

Dealers will update the transmission control unit software for free.

Owners of the cars that are part of the recall will receive letters in April, but they can also contact Mercedes directly at 800-364-6372.

