Rebel Wilson needs stitches after ‘stunt accident” during filming of ‘Bride Hard’

Rebel Wilson: The Australian actress said she needed stitches after an accident on the set of her latest movie, "Bride Hard." (Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR)

Actress Rebel Wilson is currently filming an action comedy film, but these were not the kind of stitches she wanted.

The 43-year-old Australian actress went on social media on Thursday to report that she needed stitches after suffering an accident during a stunt scene on her latest film, “Bride Hard,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Wilson went on her Instagram Stories feed to show off her face, which needed stitches after an accident on the set of the movie in Savannah, Georgia, according to the entertainment news website.

“NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!” Wilson wrote in the post, which has since expired. “Three stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m.”

Despite the current strike by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, “Bride Hard” continued its production after it was granted an interim agreement because it was an independent production, Deadline reported.

“The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve,” the guild said last month in a message to members, according to Deadline. “The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

More action scenes could be on the horizon for Wilson. She told Variety in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival that she had auditioned to play a role in the next James Bond film.

According to Deadline, “Bride Hard” features Wilson as a secret agent “who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet -- being a maid of honor for her childhood best friend.”