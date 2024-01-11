Rare gold coin stolen after sold at auction, is replaced with dime

Quarter eagle.

Coin stolen: File photo. An 1851-O quarter eagle gold coin sold at a Pennsylvania auction was stolen. (Professional Coin Grading Service)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A rare 19th-century gold coin worth several thousand dollars was stolen and replaced with a dime after it sold at a Pennsylvania auction, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the theft of an 1851-O Liberty Head Quarter Eagle occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 27, WHP-TV reported.

The 1851 quarter eagle, which had a face value of $2.50 and was struck at the New Orleans mint, was sold in an online auction lot at Kleinfelter’s Auction Inc. in Myerstown on Dec. 13.

According to state police, the coin, worth approximately $4,200, was replaced by a dime sometime before the auction item was shipped to the winner, WHP reported. The winner of the auction reported the switch, according to the television station.

The auction listing noted that the coin sold for $4,956, which included an 18% buyer’s premium.

There were approximately 148,000 1851-O coins minted in New Orleans, according to CoinValues.com. It coin features a Liberty head on the front with an Eagle holding arrows and olive branches on the back, WHTM reported.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service website, the coin is among the more common quarter eagles minted in New Orleans. However, it is scarce in higher grades and is rare in uncirculated condition. There is only one gem mint specimen, according to the numismatic website.

According to CoinValues.com, the quarter eagle was designed by Christian Gobrecht, who served as the U.S. Mint’s chief engraver.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!