Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls closed after apparent vehicle explosion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rainbow Bridge connection between the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls is closed after reports of a vehicle explosion, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Surveillance video

Update 2:53 p.m. EST, Nov. 22: There were conflicting reports as to whether the car was entering the U.S. from Canada, or Canada from the U.S. Initially it was reported on CNN that the car was entering the U.S. from Canada. But surveillance video showed the car on local U.S. roads before it was at the checkpoint, sped up and hit a curb, launching into the air.

Two people in vehicle

Update 2:32 p.m. EST, Nov. 22: CNN reported that law enforcement officials confirmed that there were two occupants in the car and are deceased. Officials are unsure if the crash was intentional, a mechanical issue or a medical issue that caused it, CNN reported on air.

The AP reported that along with the FBI, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

Canadian officials provide update

Update 2:24 p.m. EST, Nov. 22: Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said officials are “ensuring that border crossings can operate safely” and are working with the American counterparts to find out what happened. He said there no word of a risk to those living in Canada, CNN reported on air.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is in close contact with U.S. officials and has confirmed that the four bridges connecting the U.S. and Canada are currently closed but will evaluate if more measures need to be taken. He made the statement while updating the Canadian Parliament on the situation.

Original report: The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the border crossing and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The FBI gave no other details.

The Associated Press reported that the vehicle exploded at a checkpoint just east of the main vehicle checkpoint.

WGRZ said an eyewitness noticed a vehicle speeding to the crossing from the U.S. side. It swerved to miss another vehicle and crashed into a fence before exploding.

“All of a sudden he went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30 or 40 feet high,” Mike Guenther told WGRZ.

Photos and videos show a security booth that has burn marks on it, the AP reported.

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition said it was a crash, CNN reported. But the Niagra Falls mayor’s office said a vehicle was trying to enter the U.S. side of the border.

“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Aaron Ferguson told CNN.

Witnesses told the Niagara Gazette that they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion and then saw smoke near the inspection station.

The Niagara Gazette reported that two people in the car were killed, while a border protection agent was injured but not badly.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed adding, “At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” WHEC reported.

Because of the apparent explosion, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said that security will be increased at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and throughout the system, NBC News reported. Travelers should expect additional screenings and vehicles entering the airport area will have security checks performed.

WHEC reported that the Peace Bridge is also closed to and from Canada.

The Lewiston and Whirlpool bridges are also closed.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 0

©2023 Cox Media Group