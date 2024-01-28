Protesters throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa

File: Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: A visitor photographs the painting 'La Joconde' The Mona Lisa by Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci on display in a gallery at Louvre on May 19, 2021 in Paris, France. The country is taking steps to ease the lockdown measures that President Emmanuel Macron announced on April 29, allowing all the museums and non-essential shops and cultural venues to open and rolling back the curfew to 9pm. The cafe and restaurant terraces can also open to 50% capacity. France is reporting a seven-day average of around 14,000 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images) (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

PARIS — Two climate activists on Sunday threw soup at the glass that is protecting the infamous Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

>> Read more trending news

The activists were reportedly shouting slogans for a sustainable food system following protests by French farmers against multiple issues which include low wages, according to The Associated Press.

The activists are part of an environmental group called Riposte Alimentaire which means “Food Response,” according to CNN.

“What’s the most important thing?” they shouted, according to the AP. “Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food?”

The Louvre evacuated the “Salle des Etats” following the incident and has since reopened, CNN reported. The “Salle de Etats” is the room where the Mona Lisa lives.

“Two activists from the environmental movement ‘Riposte Alimentaire’ sprayed pumpkin soup on the armoured glass protecting the Mona Lisa, this Sunday, January 28, 2024, around 10 a.m. (4aET),” a statement from the museum said, according to CNN.

The Louvre said the Mona Lisa painting was not damaged, according to the BBC.

The Mona Lisa is a 16th-century painting by Leonardo da Vinci and one of the most famous pieces of art in the world, according to the BBC. It is currently held at the Louvre in Paris. It brings in millions of visitors every year, CNN reported. It is about 2.5 feet tall and less than two feet wide.

It is also now the first time that Mona Lisa has been involved in vandalism or other crimes. According to CNN, it was stolen by a museum employee in 1911 and it suffered an acid attack in the 1950s which led to protective measures surrounding the painting like bulletproof glass.

A woman threw a ceramic cup at the Mona Lisa in 2009 and another visitor put frosting over the glass in 2022, according to CNN. The painting was unharmed in both incidents.

© 2024 Cox Media Group