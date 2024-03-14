Prosecutors seek to delay Trump hush-money trial set to start later in March

Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday asked a judge to delay former President Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trial in New York in order to allow prosecutors to review recently obtained records.

Jury selection in the case, which is focused on hush-money payments made before the 2016 election, is set to begin March 25.

In a notice filed Thursday in court, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) turned over about 31,000 pages of new records on Wednesday and shared plans to share more documents by next week.

“Based on our initial review of yesterday’s production, those records appear to contain materials related to the subject matter of this case, including materials that the People requested from USAO more than a year ago and that the USAO previously declined to provide,” Bragg wrote.

Years earlier, federal prosecutors investigated the same hush-money payments central to the case in New York, according to The New York Times.

