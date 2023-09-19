Pro golfer Gary Woodland recovering from brain surgery

Gary Woodland: The four-time winner on the PGA Tour last competed at the Wyndham Championships last month. (Logan Whitton/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pro golfer Gary Woodland, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, is recovering after surgery to remove a lesion from his brain.

According to his social media accounts, Woodland, 39, was resting after the “majority of the tumor” was removed by doctors, ESPN reported.

“After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumor has been removed and he is currently resting,” the post stated.

Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, disclosed in an Aug. 30 social media post that he had been diagnosed with a brain lesion months earlier and had been trying to treat the condition with medicine. He decided to undergo surgery after consulting with specialists, calling it “the best course of action.”

Woodland has played in 24 events this season, making 18 cuts and finishing in the top 25 six times, according to PGATour.com. He had a pair of top-10 finishes, tying for ninth in both The Genesis Invitational and the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

He last competed at the Wyndham Championship in early August, where he tied for 27th place, Golfweek reported. That was the final regular-season FedEx Cup event, and Woodland failed to finish in the top 70 on the tour, preventing him from playing in the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs, according to the golf news website.

