Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release statement following Princess Kate’s announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement Friday after the Princess of Wales’ announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement obtained by CNN.

They said that they hope Kate can heal “privately” with her family, The Guardian reported.

King Charles III released a statement earlier through Buckingham Palace saying that he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” according to the statement, per The Associated Press.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been estranged from Prince William and Kate Middleton since they stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, the AP reported.

On Friday afternoon, Catherine announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January at the London Clinic. Officials did not immediately share details on the nature of the surgery, though they said it was successful and would likely keep her from public duties until after Easter.

Catherine did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

