Pouncing for protection: Tiger cub defends mom from brother’s ‘attacks’

Playtime (Freder/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Playtime is the way children learn. The same can be said in the animal world.

A tiger cam at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, captured a tiger cub “attacking” his mom.

In reality, mom Zeya could have taken him out in one swipe but just takes all the bats and bites he dishes out. Once in a while, she’ll give him a bop from her massive paw, but nothing that hurts him. She also gives him a lick or two.

The play attacks continue until a second cub, his sister, comes in, pouncing on her brother.

Zoo officials said Zeya was only teaching her cubs what to do, and that it was all in fun because of “her relaxed body language.”

See for yourself in the video below or click here:

