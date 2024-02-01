‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on Friday

The football stadium-sized rock won’t be as close again in centuries, according to Live Science.

Asteroid to fly close by Earth Friday This illustration shows a "potentially dangerous" asteroid flying near earth. A "potentially hazardous" asteroid will pass on Friday at its closest point to the planet in more than 100 years. (buradaki/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A “potentially hazardous” asteroid will pass Earth on Friday at its closest point to the planet in more than 100 years.

>> Read more trending news

The football stadium-sized rock won’t be as close again in centuries, according to Live Science.

Called 2008 OS7, the asteroid will fly past Earth at a distance of about 1.77 million miles, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The asteroid is about 890 feet wide and will fly past Earth at 41,000 mph.

It is classified as “potentially hazardous” due to its size and closeness to Earth, though JPL predictions show the asteroid is never likely to strike the planet. If a potentially hazardous asteroid were to strike Earth, it is big enough to wipe out a city as large as New York.

JPL has simulated every close approach the asteroid has made since 1900, according to Live Science and predicted every close approach it will make until 2198. Friday’s pass will be the closest the space rock has ever or will ever come to Earth.

You can watch the asteroid flyby on a live stream from The Virtual Telescope Project. The livestream will begin at 1p.m. ET on Friday.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!