Porch pirate steals package out of hands of FedEx delivery driver

Brazen theft: A FedEx delivery driver had a package snatched out of her hands by a porch pirate. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Porch pirates are generally sneaky, but one person was bold, stealing a package out of the hands of a FedEx delivery driver in Virginia.

Jessica Saenz, of Chesterfield County, said she heard loud knocking at the door on Thursday morning, WRIC-TV reported.

“I was in a meeting and then the FedEx lady started knocking on my door like, really hard,” Saenz told the television station. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

The delivery driver told Saenz that the package -- an iPad ordered by her husband -- had been grabbed out of her hands.

When Saenz checked her doorbell camera, she saw a man tell the delivery driver that he lived at the residence, WRIC reported. The man allegedly took the package from the driver and left the area in a while BMW that was parked on the street, according to the television station.

Johnny Eubanks, Saenz’s neighbor, said he saw the incident while he was walking his dog and was surprised.

“It’s kind of kind of crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Eubanks told WRIC. “You know, usually people are sneaky about it.

“People are pretty desperate now.”

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers have linked the BMW to another robbery that occurred last month, WRIC reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

