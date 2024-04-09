Police: There’s a connection between death of infant on side of LA freeway, 2 other deaths

A 6-month-old girl has died after she was found at an unlicensed daycare in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday afternoon.

Baby found dead along the side of LA freeway An infant was found dead along a Los Angeles area freeway next to a child who was also injured. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 9-year-old found injured and a 6-month-old dead along the side of a freeway near Los Angeles on Monday is believed to be connected to the deaths of a man and a woman in what appears to be a domestic violence incident, The Los Angeles Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

Officers came up upon the two girls around 4:30 a.m. along the side of Interstate 405 in Culver City. Culver City is about 10 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

The infant had died at the scene and the 9-year-old was said to have “moderate injuries,” according to California Highway Patrol Officer Frank Salas.

As they were transporting the child to the hospital and working the crime scene, Los Angeles police responded shortly after 5 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Redondo Beach, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Law enforcement authorities found a woman dead in the driver’s seat of a black sedan, The Washington Post reported.

Witnesses told police they had seen a black sedan in the area where the girls were later found on the interstate.

About two hours later, police were called to an apartment in the Woodland Hills neighborhood 25 miles northwest of downtown LA following a report of an unresponsive man in his 30s.

Police say they found a man – 29-year-old Jaelen Allen Chaney – at the scene and paramedics pronounced him dead. He had been stabbed, according to police.

According to neighbors at the Montecito Apartments, the couple had had a volatile relationship and had fought before the woman left with the children sometime before dawn,  KCAL News reported.

One witness told KCAL that “There was blood on the floor leading into their apartment and then a trail of it in the hallway leading up to the elevator, and I saw some blood on the walls,” the 26-year-old woman said. She said she told her father, who called 911. He went into the apartment and found a man face down on the floor.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that its detectives were “working with the California Highway Patrol on the incident involving the two children and believe it is connected to the homicide scene” at the apartment complex.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!