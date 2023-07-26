Police say 16-year-old girl arrested after argument with mother leads to hotel fire A teenage girl was arrested after allegedly setting a fire after fighting with her mother at a hotel in Ocala, Florida, police say. (Ocala Fire Rescue/Ocala Fire Rescue)

OCALA, Fla. — A teenage girl was arrested after allegedly setting a fire after fighting with her mother at a hotel in Ocala, Florida on Tuesday, police say.

Fire crews were called out to the Hilton Ocala at 3600 SW 36th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a structure fire, according to WFTV.

In a news release, Ocala Fire Rescue said that audible and visual alarms were going off including an active sprinkler system. Officers with Ocala Police Department were assisting 320 guests with evacuating the building.

Crews made their way to a first-floor hallway to the source of the smoke after speaking with hotel staff, WFLA reported.

“In conjunction with the sprinkler system, crews used a water can to smother the flames, which consumed a couch and scorched an adjacent wall,” fire crews said, according to the news outlet.

Fire crews determined that the fire was arson and passed the investigation over to the police.

“Thanks to an effective evacuation plan and prompt response by first responders, no injuries were reported, and hotel guests were able to return to their rooms the same morning,” fire crews said.

In a statement on Facebook, Ocala Police Department confirmed that a 16-year-old allegedly started a fire at the Hilton hotel and was arrested for arson.

She was identified by police as Isabella Faith Adeline Garcia who was visiting Ocala from Peoria, Illinois. Garcia reportedly got into an argument with her mother before the fire.

Police said that the damage to the hotel is estimated to be a couple hundred thousand dollars.