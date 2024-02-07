Police officer goes extra mile to replace boy’s therapy pig

At the end of January, a family reported to police that their pet pig was attacked by another animal.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DERBY, Kan. — At the end of January, a family reported to police that their pet pig was attacked by another animal.

The family’s pig was actually the child’s therapy pig. The Derby Police Department said that the pig was “deeply loved by the family.”

Lieutenant Whitehead responded to the incident and worked on getting a replacement for the family’s pig.

Whitehead drove out to Missouri to pig up, KAKE reported. She drove it back to Kansas.

“The pig was treated like a king,” according to police. The pig spent the night Sunday with Whitehead, KAKE reported.

On Feb. 4, Whitehead brought the pig over to the family.

“The family was so excited to get their pet replaced. We haven’t seen smiles that big in awhile,” police said.

