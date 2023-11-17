Police: Multiple people shot at hospital in New Hampshire

Police: Multiple people shot at hospital in New Hampshire (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police say they are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord Friday and that there are multiple victims.

Update 5 p.m. EST Nov. 17: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed in a statement, according to WFXT, that the scene remains active and the hospital has been cleared.

Update 4:47 p.m. EST Nov. 17: New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed that the situation at the New Hampshire Hospital has been contained and that the suspect is dead.

No further details have been released.

Original story: The extent of the injuries of the exact number of victims has not been released, WFXT reported.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, according to The Associated Press.

New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that they are aware of the situation.


©2023 Cox Media Group

