Police: Man tried to kill victim who was ‘eating all the tacos’

Officials said Dale Martin allegedly attempted to kill the victim for "eating all the tacos."

Arrested: Dale Martin is accused of attempted murder. (Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is accused of attempted murder after authorities said he tried to kill someone for “eating all the tacos.”

Dale Lynn Martin, 53, of Morgantown, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s online booking records.

On Monday, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police responded to a residence in Morgantown after receiving a report about a dispute, WBOY-TV reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Martin had become irate at the victim and his girlfriend because they were “eating all the tacos,” according to The Dominion Post. The victims told authorities that Martin allegedly retrieved a .22 semiautomatic rifle from his bedroom.

The victim saw the weapon and ran up a staircase, the newspaper reported. Martin then allegedly fired the rifle, sending a bullet into the staircase.

A witness to the incident stated that Martin “called him earlier in the evening,” WBOY reported. According to the criminal complaint, Martin allegedly said “I just shot at (the victim), don’t think I won’t get the 12 gauge and blow his (expletive) head off.’”

Law enforcement officials at the scene found the firearm and a “spent shell casing” where “at least two of the round went through the residence and into the outer walls,” according to the television station.

Martin is being held at North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000, the Dominion Post reported.

