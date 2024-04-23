Police hunting for ex-cop suspected of killing ex-wife, girlfriend, abducting 1-year-old

Man suspected in deaths of two Law enforcement agencies in Washington are looking for a man accused of killing his ex-wife and his girlfriend and taking off with his 1-year-old son. Police are looking for Elias Huizar, a former Yakima Police officer, in connection with the killings, according to police.

Law enforcement agencies in Washington are looking for a man accused of killing his ex-wife and his girlfriend and taking off with his 1-year-old son.

>> Read more trending news

Law enforcement authorities in several jurisdictions are looking for Elias Huizar, a former Yakima Police officer, in connection with the killings, according to police.

The West Richland Police Department in a Facebook post said they believe it was Huizar who shot and killed his ex-wife outside William Wiley Elementary School at 3:23 p.m., which is around the time school lets out for the day.

Update: 6:55pm- The person of interest has been identified as 40 year old Elias Huizar. He is 5'6" tall and weighs... Posted by West Richland Police Department on Monday, April 22, 2024

No students were injured in the shooting, but the woman was pronounced dead outside of the school.

A second person, a woman believed to be Huizar’s girlfriend, was found dead in the suspect’s home.

“A second homicide victim was found inside the residence. No information about the victim’s identity is being released at this time, except to say that it is not Huizar but that the victim is a known associate of the suspect,” police stated in a second Facebook post.

Huizar Manhunt - Update: While serving a search warrant at the residence of homicide suspect Elias Huizar, West... Posted by West Richland Police Department on Monday, April 22, 2024

“Investigators believe that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous, and is likely to commit more crimes,” police added.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Huizar’s son, Roman. Roman Huizar, who is 1, is around 2 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Early Tuesday morning, the West Richland Police Department said that Huizar had been spotted in Portland, Oregon, overnight, possibly driving a black sedan.

Huizar is 39 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black long-sleeved shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Huizar is believed to have originally fled in a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with license plate number CBZ4745.

#WASHINGTON #AMBERAlert issued for 1-year-old Roman Huizar



The child may be with Elias Huizar, 39, who police say is suspected of murdering his ex-wife and girlfriend. He is believed to be driving a 2009 silver Toyota with the WA license plate: CBZ-745.https://t.co/FqYdc6VJVN — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@NCMEC) April 23, 2024

The Amber Alert has been extended from Washington to Oregon. Law enforcement authorities say they believe that Huizar is heading to Mexico with the child.

According to the Tri-City Herald, in February, Huizar pled not guilty to child rape charges. He was charged for allegedly raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his home.

The Herald also reported that Huizar’s ex-wife filed for a custody change for their two children last week.

© 2024 Cox Media Group