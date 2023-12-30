Police department rescue ducklings from storm drain on Christmas

Rescued: A police department in League City, Texas, helped rescue 11 ducklings that fell into a storm drain by a Walmart store. (League City Police Department/League City Police Department)

A police department in League City, Texas, helped rescue 11 ducklings that fell into a storm drain by a Walmart store.

The League City Police Department said that on Christmas officers were called about a mama duck losing her 11 ducklings in a storm drain. The storm drain was by a Walmart 1701 W Fm 646 Road off of Town Center Drive, according to the Houston Chronicle.

When officers arrived by the storm drain, they noticed that the ducklings were further down in the drain.

“Mama duck assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening,” police said.

The officers closed off access to the drain and got into the storm drain to rescue the ducklings, the Chronicle reported.

Rutgers University’s website said it is common for ducklings to fall through storm or sewer grate openings, according to the newspaper. Oftentimes, the mama duck will walk over the grate without knowing the dangers for her babies.

Police said that the ducklings were removed from the storm drain and reunited with their mama.

“Mama duck quickly gathered them all together and they all waddled their way back home,” police said.