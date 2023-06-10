Police: 9 injured in targeted shooting in San Francisco; all expected to survive

Police: 9 injured in targeted shooting in San Francisco; all expected to survive Police say nine people were injured in a shooting Friday night in San Francisco. (csfotoimages/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO — Police say nine people were injured in a shooting Friday night in San Francisco.

San Francisco police were called out to a shooting near 24th Street and Treat Avenue in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to KPIX. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m.

Victims were taken to the hospital, The Associated Press reported.

On Twitter, San Francisco Police Department confirmed that nine people were injured in the shooting. They say all nine are expected to survive.

“At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time,” police said.

Police said that the victims were between the ages of 19 to 35 with one victim’s age unknown, according to KTVU. Most of the victims who were injured are believed to be in their twenties.

Witnesses told the news outlet it was a drive-by shooting.

No information has been released regarding a suspect or suspects.

