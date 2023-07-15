Police: 2 killed in shooting at a New Jersey nursing facility

2 killed in shooting at a New Jersey nursing facility Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday morning at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, police say. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HACKENSACK, New Jersey — Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday morning at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, police say.

In a news release, Hackensack Police Department said that Saturday just before 9 a.m., officers were called out to a nursing home. When officers arrived, they found a 73-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, according to WABC. It is not clear what led up to the incident or how the two people were known to each other.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office will be investigating the incident, police say.

No other information has been released, according to WCBS.

