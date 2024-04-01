Pet day care center closed after vehicle crashes into building

Crash: A vehicle crashed into the Camp Bow Wow pet day care center in Bedford Heights, Ohio, early Sunday. (Bedford Heights Fire Department )

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio dog day care center was forced to close after a vehicle skidded off an interstate highway and crashed into the building early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Bedford Heights Fire Department, the vehicle came off the Interstate 480 outerbelt south freeway, struck a pole and crashed into Camp Bow Wow in Bedford Heights.

The vehicle burst into flames upon impact, WEWS-TV reported.

Officials at the pet facility were boarding dogs at the time of the crash, but none of the animals were injured, according to WJW-TV.

“Amazingly the driver was rescued and not injured,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos appearing on the fire department’s Facebook page showed the vehicle wedged through the brick wall of the building. As of Sunday, the wall was boarded up, WJW reported.

A manager at the pet center said that the dogs had been relocated to the Highland Heights location, according to the business’ Facebook page.

The Bedford Police Department confirmed that the crash occurred but did not provide any further details, WEWS reported.

It was unclear what led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

