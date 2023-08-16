People’s Choice Country Awards voting opens

Voting is open for this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards.
Fans of country music can help choose who will take home the award on Sept. 28 in 12 categories including People’s Artist of 2023, New Artist of 2023 and Song of 2023.
Here are the nominees:
People Artist of 2023
- Blake Shelton
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Old Dominion
- Zach Bryan
Male Artist of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- Hardy
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Female Artist of 2023
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Elle King
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Group/Duo of 2023
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Maddie & Tae
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The War and Treaty
New Artist of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Corey Kent
- Ernst
- Ingrid Andress
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Priscilla Block
- Zach Bryan
Social Country Star of 2023
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dolly Parton
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Shania Twain
Song of 2023
- “Fast Car”
- “Last Night”
- “Love You Anyway”
- “Need A Favor”
- “Tennessee Orange”
- “Thank God”
- “Thinkin’ Bout Me”
- “Wait in the Truck”
Collaboration Song of 2023
- “Beer With My Friends”
- “Cow Girls”
- “Red”
- “Save Me”
- “Thank God”
- “Wait in the Truck”
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
- “You, Me, and Whiskey”
Crossover Song of 2023
- “Dawns”
- “Just Say I’m Sorry”
- “Life Goes On”
- “Seasons”
- “Texas”
- “That’s Not How This Works”
- “Unhealthy”
- “Wasted”
Album of 2023
- “Bell Bottom Country”
- “Different Man”
- “Gettin’ Old”
- “One Thing at a Time”
- “Religiously. The Album”
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
- “The Mockingbird & the Crow”
- “Whitsitt Chapel”
Music Video of 2023
- “In Your Love”
- “Need a Favor”
- “Tennessee Orange”
- “Thank God”
- “Thought You Should Know”
- “Wait in the Truck”
- “Where We Started”
- “You Proof”
Concert Tour of 2023
- Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
- Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
- Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour
- Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour
- Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
- Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour
To cast your vote, visit the People’s Choice Country Awards website. Voting closes on Aug. 25.
