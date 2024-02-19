People’s Choice Awards: Here is the list of winners

People's Choice Awards: Host Simu Liu speaks onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Barbie” scored big at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday,

The 49th annual show, held this year at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, recognizes the best in film, television, music and pop culture, according to People.

The awards were voted on by the public, with balloting taking place online one week in January, according to “Today.”

“Barbie” took honors for best film, best female star (Margot Robbie), best male star (Ryan Gosling) and movie performance of the year (America Ferrera).

Adam Sandler was awarded the People’s Icon Award and joked during his acceptance speech that he originally thought he had won People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive award.

“So I wrote a speech for that and I don’t have one prepared for the icon thing, but I’m going to do the speech I wrote,” Sandler said. “Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Sandler and I am the Sexiest Man Alive. Can I get a ‘Hell yeah’?”

Here is the list of nominations. Winners are in bold.

MOVIES

Movie of the Year

Barbie - WINNER

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Action Movie of the Year

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Comedy Movie of the Year

Barbie

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Drama Movie of the Year

Oppenheimer

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Male Movie Star of the Year

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Female Movie Star of the Year

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Action Movie Star of the Year

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Drama Movie Star of the Year

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

TELEVISION

Show of the Year

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy Show of the Year

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Drama Show of the Year

The Last of Us

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Morning Show

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Loki

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality Show of the Year

The Kardashians

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore

Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of the Year

The Voice

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

Bingeworthy Show of the Year

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

Male TV Star of the Year

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Female TV Star of the Year

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Comedy TV Star of the Year

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of the Year

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

TV Performance of the Year

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Reality TV Star of the Year

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition Contestant of the Year

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Star

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The View

Today

Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week

Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens

Live with Andy Cohen

Host of the Year

Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

MUSIC

Male Artist of the Year

Jung Kook

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Male Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Female Latin Artist of the Year

Shakira

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Young Miko

Pop Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

New Artist of the Year

Ice Spice

Coi Leray

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

Pink

Pantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/Duo of the Year

Stray Kids

Dan + Shay

Fuerza

Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Song of the Year

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

”Fast Car,” Luke Combs

”Flowers,” Miley Cyrus”

Fukumean,” Gunna

”greedy,” Tate McRae

”Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

”Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

Album of the Year

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All the Dogs, Drake

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Collaboration Song of the Year

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

”Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma

”First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J. Cole

”I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

”Seven,” Jung Kook feat. Latto

”TQG,” Karol G, Shakira

”Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny

Concert Tour of the Year

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

POP CULTURE

Social Celebrity of the Year

Taylor Swift

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Comedy Act of the Year

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off the Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Athlete of the Year

Travis Kelce

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

