Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to hold Limited Release Lottery for hundreds of rare whiskeys

Pennsylvania is hosting a limited-release lottery that allows residents and licensees to purchase 1,896 bottles of Pappy Van Winkles and Buffalo Trace Antique Collection rare whiskeys.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said that residents and licensees have until Friday at 5 p.m. EST to participate in the lottery by visiting the limited-release lottery web page, according to WPXI.

The lotteries are separate and those who want to can participate in both lotteries. If one person wins the ability to buy a bottle, they will be removed from other drawings in that lottery, according to WPXI. One bottle can be purchased per person per lottery, and only one entry is allowed per household per lottery.

The bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection are each 750 milliliter and are priced at $124.99. The bottles from the Van Winkle Lottery vary in size and price, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection includes, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees.

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees.

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 57 bottles for individual consumers, 18 for licensees.

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 133 bottles for individual consumers, 44 for licensees.

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 165 bottles for individual consumers, 54 for licensees.

The Van Winkle lottery includes:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine for licensees.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 for licensees.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 68 bottles for individual consumers, 22 for licensees.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 for licensees.

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 212 bottles for individual consumers, 70 for licensees.

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 for licensees.

The lotteries are only open to residents of Pennsylvania and licensees over the age of 21 who have a certifiable billing address in the state as well as the FWGS store address when they register, WPXI reported.

More information about the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be found on its website.

