Pennsylvania flash flooding: Officials say a 2-year-old child’s body recovered from Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA — A body of a 2-year-old girl was pulled from the Delaware River and police pronounced the child deceased around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators “strongly believe” that the body is of a girl who went missing in the Buck County flooding last weekend but is waiting for further identification to take place.

In a news conference, Upper Makefield Police Department said that the girl was found in the water after they received a call, according to KYW-TV. The child was recovered by a boat.

The child was transported to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office, police said in a news release.

“Based upon the physical description of the child and the clothing found on the child, we strongly believe that 2-year-old Mattie Sheils has been found pending further identification processes,” police said.

Police said an autopsy will be done Saturday morning.

“We are so appreciative of the 911 callers who spotted Mattie and for the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments all of whom helped us bring Mattie home. This has been an extremely intense and emotional time for the family, for our first responders, and for the community and I know all our hearts are broken this evening,” police said.

“Although Mattie was found 32 miles away from where we lost her, she has never been closer to all of our hearts than she is now. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the Sheils and Seley families as they process all that has happened to their families over these last 7 tumultuous days. We cannot begin to fathom the pain they are experiencing, but we will never leave their side as they deal with this tragedy,” police said.

Police said that on Saturday rescue crews will be going back out to search for 9-month-old Conrad.

“We cannot thank the public enough for the outpouring of support, love, and concern they have shown for all the families and for all of us during these tragic events. Your words of encouragement, your offers to help, and all that you have expressed have never gone unheard and have touched us all,” police said.

Five people are confirmed to have died in the flood including the missing children’s mother Katheryn Seley, 32, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The two children are not included in that total. The Sheils family was with visiting the Bucks County area from Charleston, South Carolina when they got stuck in the flood waters.

The others who died were identified as Enzo Depiero, 78; Susan Barnhart, 53; Yuko Love, 64; and Linda Depiero, 74, according to the newspaper.