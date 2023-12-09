Penn’s president resigns after her testimony about antisemitism before Congress

Resigns: University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill after receiving sharp criticism from her testimony before Congress. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill announced her resignation on Saturday, less than a week after appeared at a congressional hearing and appeared to dodge the question of whether students who sought the genocide of Jews should face disciplinary action.

Her resignation came after mounting bipartisan backlash against her testimony before Congress, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The announcement was made in an email sent to the Penn community from Scott Bok, the chairman of the board of trustees, according to The New York Times.

Magill, 57, is the first president of a major university to leave office after the protests that have been held on college campuses since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the newspaper reported.

Magill, who has been the university’s president for less than two years, testified on Tuesday before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, the Inquirer reported.

When asked several times if calling for the genocide of Jewish people violates Penn’s rules or code of conduct, Magill, a legal scholar and former University of Virginia provost, told Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., “It is a context-dependent decision.”

This story will be updated.