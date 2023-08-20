Patriots, Packers preseason game ended after Isaiah Bolden injury

Isaiah Bolden injury: Isaiah Bolden of the New England Patriots is taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was seriously injured during the team’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, causing the game to be called off.

Bolden was carted off the field during the fourth quarter, according to The Associated Press.

It looked as if Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson as he tried to make a hit after a pass completion to the Packers’ Malik Heath, the AP reported.

Bolden, 23, immediately fell limp on the field with 10:29 to play, WFXT reported. He stayed on the ground until personnel from both teams gathered on the field.

Bolden has since been released from the hospital. In a statement from the Patriots obtained by WFXT, he underwent multiple evaluations and was held overnight for observation.

“Isiah will travel with the team today,” the Patriots said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital. Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

This incident happened over seven months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2, according to the AP.

Bolden suffered a blow to his upper body that required him to be stabilized on a board and then carted off the field Saturday night, WFXT reported The Patriots said that Bolden had “a feeling in all his extremities,” after the game, the AP reported.

Bolden was a seventh-round pick from Jackson State, the AP reported.