Part of ship dating back to 1800s washed up on Maryland beach

State park officials in Maryland say a piece of a ship washed up on one of its beaches recently and was dated back to a ship from the 1800s.

Part of ship dating back to 1800s washed up on Maryland beach State park officials in Maryland say a piece of a ship washed up on one of its beaches recently and was dated back to a ship from the 1800s. (Maryland State Parks/Maryland State Parks)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — State park officials in Maryland say a piece of a ship washed up on one of its beaches recently and was dated back to a ship from the 1800s.

>> Read more trending news

Maryland State Parks said in a Facebook post that in December staff at Assateague State Park found a 14.5-foot piece of a ship that washed up on the beach.

The Maryland Historical Trust was able to date the ship piece back to between the mid-to-late 1800s, according to WJLA.

The piece of the ship remains at the began, officials said. The piece has been tagged so if it ends up being swept out to sea and found washed up on another beach, officials can track it, WMAR reported.

No further information about the origins of the ship has been released.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!