Paris Olympics: Tom Cruise to perform Closing Ceremony stunt, reports say

Tom Cruise PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Tom Cruise (R) waves during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise may be putting his own unique touch on the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The actor, known for doing his own stunts, is expected to defy gravity and jump into the spotlight as the Olympic flag is handed to representatives from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, Deadline reported.

Sources told the publication “expect a major Hollywood production” with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo participating in the flag exchange.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stunt will include a prerecorded portion and a live one and was produced by Fulwell 73. The recorded segments were done in March, TMZ reported.

A source told the gossip site that Cruise, or a stand-in, will rappel from the top of Stade de France, land on the field and carry the Olympic flag. It will then transition to the prerecorded segments with the “Mission Impossible” star’s flight to Los Angeles, where he will skydive to the Hollywood sign. Images of Cruise on the sign had been shared, but TMZ said that people didn’t realize it may have been Olympic-related.

Nothing has been confirmed by NBC Sports, Deadline reported.

It should come as no surprise as Cruise has been seen at several Olympic events, People magazine reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Tom Cruise Olympic tour PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Tom Cruise (R) looks on with David Zaslav as they attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He also carried the Olympic torch in 2004.

If the rumors prove true on Aug. 11, this won’t be the first time a celebrity has helped with the transition between host cities. Jimmy Page and Leona Lewis performed in Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” in 2008 on top of a transforming London bus.

This is also not the first time a skydiving stunt was used in an Olympic ceremony.

When the London Games opened in 2012, a Queen Elizabeth II look-alike jumped from a helicopter with a stand-in Daniel Craig/James Bond in a segment before the queen entered the stadium. The real queen and her corgies were featured in the video before the jump.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 1980 - Photo of Tom Cruise UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of Tom Cruise (Michael Ochs Archives)

© 2024 Cox Media Group