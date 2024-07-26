Paris Olympics: Snoop Dogg lights up torch run

Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

PARIS — The Paris Olympics now have a Snoop Dogg vibe.

The rapper ran the Olympic torch through Saint-Denis, a Paris suburb, The Associated Press reported.

He said he was thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Olympic pomp and circumstance before he ran his leg of the relay.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said earlier this week. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

This isn’t the only part of the games Snoop Dogg is taking part in. He’s helping with the Olympic coverage as well.

Parade magazine said that Snoop Dogg fans noted that he brought his “vibe” to the games with one fan saying “Gym and Juice,” a play on his song “Gin and Juice.”

Snoop Dogg also danced in the streets as he relished in the Olympic spotlight before passing the flame to the next person in the torch relay.

