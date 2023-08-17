Paramedic dies from childbirth complications after delivering a healthy baby boy A paramedic in Scottsburg, Indiana died earlier this week following complications from childbirth. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A paramedic in Scottsburg, Indiana died earlier this week following complications from childbirth.

Scott County Emergency Medical Services on Facebook posted a tribute to Devonnia Tscheulin following her death. She was a paramedic and deputy chief for Scott County EMS.

Tscheulin was married to Maj. Michael Tscheulin from the Monroe Township Fire Department, according to WTHR. They shared three children.

“Yesterday was a very emotional day, not just for me personally, but for Devonnia’s family, our Service, and this Community. I was able to muster up a few words yesterday, but Devonnia deserves much more than that,” Scott County EMS Chief Nicholas Oleck 9101 said. Oleck said, according to WISH-TV that Tscheulin’s number will be retired in her honor.

“Devonnia, you will NEVER be replaced. Your number is forever yours and has been retired in the confines of this department. I will always cherish what we have built and succeeded in. None of it would have happened how is has without you. We will carry you with us everyday. You will be with me everyday. The amount of respect and love I have for you could never be explained. We didn’t deserve you, but we are all better people because of you,” Oleck continued.

She died after complications from giving birth to her third child Tuesday evening, WISH-TV reported.

Tscheulin gave birth to their son Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from her husband obtained by WTHR. After the baby was born, she was flown to another hospital.

Indiana State Police shut down the interstate after her death as it was escorted back to Scottsburg, her husband said, according to the news outlet.

She was with Scott County EMS since 2010 and was promoted to deputy director in 2017, according to the ambulance services’s website, WISH-TV reported.

Her funeral is expected to take place on Saturday, WTHR reported.