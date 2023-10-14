Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton making ‘remarkable progress,’ daughters say

The gold medalist was making steady progress from a rare form of pneumonia.

Mary Lou Retton: The gymnast won Olympic gold and was featured on boxes of Wheaties. (Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton is making “remarkable progress” as she is recovering from a rare form of pneumonia, her daughters said Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Retton, 55, who won the all-around women’s gymnastics title at the 1984 Summer Olympics, had been in an intensive care unit for more than a week when her family announced her condition on Oct. 10, The New York Times reported.

On Saturday, Retton’s daughters, McKenna Lane Kelley and Shayla Schrepfer, posted an update on Instagram.

“We’re thrilled to share some uplifting updates! Mom’s progress is truly remarkable!” Kelley and Schrepfer wrote. “Prayers have been felt and have been answered.”

“Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing,” Kelley and Schrepfer wrote. “Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s responding so well to treatments.

“Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support.”

Kelley had said that her mother was critically ill with a “very rare form of pneumonia,” according to a crowd-funding page she started to raise money for hospital bills,” NBC News reported. Kelley said her mother did not have health insurance.

Although Retton lives in Houston, it was unclear where she is being treated, the news outlet reported.

Retton was nicknamed “America’s Sweetheart” after her performance at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Reuters reported.

Olympic gymnastics champ Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life,’ daughter says

She became the first U.S. woman to win the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics, the Times reported. Going into the final rotation of the competition, Retton trailed Romania’s Ecaterina Szabo by five-hundredths of a point and needed a perfect 10 on the vault to win.

Retton came through with a perfect score.

Retton won five medals in Los Angeles, including two silvers (team and vault) and two bronzes (uneven bars and floor exercise), the Times reported.

Image 1 of 15
Mary Lou Retton

Through the years Undated: Mary Lou Retton of the United States (left) stands with her coach Bela Karolyi. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy /Allsport (Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!