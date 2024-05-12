Ohio police officer dies in ‘ambush’ shooting; search for suspect continues

Sought: Deshawn Anthony Vaughn is a suspect in the shooting death of an Ohio police officer. (Euclid Police Department )

EUCLID, Ohio — An Ohio police officer was fatally shot Saturday night in what authorities are calling an “ambush,” authorities said. The suspect has been identified and the search for him continued into Sunday.

The officer with the Euclid Police Department, who has not been identified, was shot while responding to a call of a disturbance at a residence on the 300 block of East 211th Street in Euclid at about 9:56 p.m. EDT, WEWS-TV reported.

While the officer was investigating at the scene, police said the suspect ambushed the officer and shot him, according to WOIO-TV.

The wounded officer was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the television station reported.

According to Euclid police spokesperson Capt. Mitch Houser, the suspected shooter was identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, WJW-TV reported.

Houser said that Vaughn was “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Police believe that the suspect may be driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat with a temporary license plate mounted in the rear window, according to the television station.

Houser released a statement early Sunday about the officer.

“The Euclid Police Department asks that you keep the fallen Officer, his family, loved ones, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers,” Houser said. “Further details will be released in an appropriate manner.”

