Officials: At least 2 killed at shooting at 21-year-old’s birthday party in Texas

A couple of people were shot and killed at a birthday party in Jacinto City, Texas early Saturday morning.

Officials: At least 2 killed at shooting at 21-year-old’s birthday party in Texas A couple of people were shot and killed at a birthday party in Jacinto City, Texas early Saturday morning. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JACINTO CITY, Texas — A couple of people were shot and killed at a birthday party in Jacinto City, Texas early Saturday morning.

>> Read more trending news

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a birthday party for a 21-year-old was taking place at the time of the shooting. There were about 50 people there as well as a live band.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., according to KHOU.

Two people were hit in the shooting and were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Gonzalez said, according to the news outlet that one of the victims was a man in his early 20s and the other one was in his late 20s.

Gonzalez said it is unclear if the victims were attending the party or were suspects. No one has been taken into custody.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!