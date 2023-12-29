Officials identify family of three found dead in wealthy Massachusetts town Three family members were found dead inside a mansion in Dover, Massachusetts Thursday night, officials say. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DOVER, Mass. — Three family members were found dead inside a mansion in Dover, Massachusetts on Thursday night, officials said.

They were identified as Teena Kamal, 54; Arianna Kamal, 18; and Rakesh Kamal, 57; according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The Dover Police Department was called out to a house at 8 Wilson Way just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to WFXT. Officers spoke with a relative who went by the house for a well-being check. Officers found three dead inside, the DA’s office said.

“Dover police responded to the home to find an adult male, adult female, and their teenage daughter deceased,” the DA’s office said in a statement, according to WFXT. “Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party.”

District Attorney Michael Morrissey said that a gun was found by Rakesha Kamal’s body, according to The Associated Press.

“There’s been no police reports, there’s been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of,” Morrissey said, according to the AP. “This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family on this terrible tragedy.”

The cause and manner of deaths are expected to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Morrissey said.

Dover is one of the richest communities in Massachusetts, the AP reported.