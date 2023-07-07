Officials: Bobcat removed from car engine compartment after crash, released back into wild

Officials: Bobcat removed from car engine compartment after crash, released back into wild Officials say a bobcat was removed from an engine compartment after a car hit it unknowingly in Gila Bend, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office /Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Officials say a bobcat was removed from an engine compartment after a car hit it unknowingly in Gila Bend.

The driver was heading to work when he hit the bobcat, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. Later, after he parked, he noticed the bobcat lodged in their engine, according to KPNX.

“He looked under the hood and saw two eyeballs looking at him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies along with Arizona Game and Fish Department were able to sedate the bobcat in order to remove it from the car’s engine compartment. Once the bobcat was removed, it was released back into the wild.

The bobcat sustained no injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

