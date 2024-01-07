Officials: 7-year-old shoots 12-year-old sister after mistaking handgun for air-soft gun

A young boy shot his older sister Saturday in Monroe County, Georgia after mistaking a handgun for an air-soft gun, officials said.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it was called Thursday morning around 11 a.m. about a shooting at a subdivision off Sanders Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 7-year-old boy thought he grabbed an air-soft gun but mistakenly grabbed a 22-caliber handgun and shot his sister, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located the 12-year-old girl and took her to the hospital, WSB-TV reported. Her injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

“Please make sure that all weapons are properly secured and kept out of the reach of children,” sheriff officials said, according to the news station.

It is not clear if anyone will be facing any charges in this incident.

