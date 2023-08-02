Officials: 2 dead after plane catches fire at a Southern California airport

Plane crash: File photo. Two people died after a plane crashed and caught fire at the Van Nuys airport in California's San Fernando Valley. (trekandshoot/Getty Images)

VAN NUYS, Calif. — Fire officials confirmed two people were killed after a single-engine plane crashed and caught fire Wednesday at Van Nuys Airport in Van Nuys, California.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the 16300 block of Waterman Drive in Van Nuys, according to KTLA. Fire crews worked to put out the fire that was started as a result of the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a statement that two people who were on board the plane died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane was a single-engine CSA SportsCruiser, KTLA reported.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released, the news outlet reported.

It is not clear whether the plane crashed when it was taking off or landing, according to KNBC.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, KTLA reported.