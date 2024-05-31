NSA says iPhone and Android users should take this step to protect their phone

iPhone security measures FILE PHOTO: LONDON, ENGLAND: Turning a phone all the way off at least once a week increases security. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The National Security Agency, in a document detailing best practices for mobile devices, is suggesting that cell phone owners turn them off at least once a week to protect them from those who want to collect data from the device.

“Threats to mobile devices are more prevalent and increasing in scope and complexity,” the NSA said while warning that some smartphone features “provide convenience and capability but sacrifice security.”

In a document detailing several mobile device best practices, the agency suggests that at least once a week the device is turned completely off, not just put in standby mode, Forbes reported.

According to the NSA, turning it off and then back on once a week can protect against some zero-click exploits, which attackers often use to eavesdrop on and collect data from phones.

A zero-click attack is a type of cyber attack that requires no user interaction to happen. The attacker can gain access to a device or network without the user clicking on any link or downloading any file, according to NordVPN.

By turning the phone off and then back on, you can lower the risk of spear-phishing, which can lead to the installation of yet more malware and spyware.

The document also advises iPhone users to disable Bluetooth when not using it, disable location services when they are not needed and update the device as soon as possible when operating system and application updates become available.

