‘Not proud’ of behavior: Morgan Wallen addresses recent charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Morgan Wallen has released a statement concerning a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was accused of throwing a chair from the roof of a bar.

The Associated Press reported that Wallen threw the chair from atop the six-story Chief’s bar on April 7. The chair landed about 3 feet away from two police officers.

Witnesses told police that Wallen laughed about throwing the chair when he tossed it.

No one was hurt, and Wallen was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one disorderly conduct misdemeanor, Fox News reported.

Wallen took to X/Twitter, writing “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. - MW”

Wallen is on tour, with several stops remaining.

One of the stops was over the weekend at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Fox News caught up with concertgoers who gave their opinion of the incident.

“Honestly, I kind of expected it,” Ole Miss student Katelyn, who did not give her last name, told Fox News.

Molly, who also did not provide a last name, told the media outlet, “He just let that liquor talk, just like the song said,” referring to the hit “Last Night.”

Others say that it is his personality.

