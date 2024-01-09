‘No chance’ Peregrine lunar lander will touch down on moon after fuel leak, company says

Peregrine Mission 1 Astrobotic Technology released this image on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, showing the first image from its Peregrine lunar lander in space. (Astrobotic Tecnology)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pittsburgh-based aerospace company Astrobotic Technology on Tuesday confirmed it has given up on its planned soft moon landing following a propellant leak in space.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2:18 a.m. on Tuesday aboard United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket, according to WPXI and Astrobotic. Officials said they later identified an “anomaly” in space that kept the Peregrine from pointing toward the sun.

The issue was determined to be an apparent failure in the spacecraft’s propulsion system that caused “a critical loss of propellant.”

“Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the Moon,” the company said Tuesday in a statement.

“However, we do still have enough propellant to continue to operate the vehicle as a spacecraft. The team has updated its estimates, and we currently expect to run out of propellant in about 40 hours from now — an improvement from last night’s estimate. The team continues to work to find ways to extend Peregrine’s operational life.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


