Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’ 30th-anniversary collection will feature 53 unreleased tracks

Nirvana anniversary set: Nirvana, shown performing at MTV's "Live and Loud" show in December 1993, will have a 30th anniversary set of "In Utero" on sale next month. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It may not be a heart-shaped box, but the remastered, 30th anniversary set of Nirvana’s “In Utero” album coming out next month promises to be a collector’s item for fans of the Seattle-based grunge band.

>> Read more trending news

The collection will contain all of the songs from Nirvana’s final studio album, which was released on Sept. 21, 1993, Rolling Stone reported.

The remastered deluxe edition of “In Utero,” scheduled to go on sale on Oct. 27, will include all of the album’s 12 songs and outtakes, along with two full concerts. One, called Live in Los Angeles, was recorded on Dec. 30, 1993, at the Great Western Forum. The other show, Live in Seattle, was recorded at the Seattle Center Arena on Jan. 7, 1994, and was the band’s final show in their hometown.

Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’ 30th Anniversary Remastered Collection to Feature 53 Unreleased Tracks https://t.co/f8zQii1V5Z — billboard (@billboard) September 5, 2023

There are 72 total tracks, including 53 unreleased tracks in the anniversary set, according to Billboard. They will include other live recordings culled from shows in New York, Rome and Springfield, Rolling Stone reported.

The band, which rocketed to fame in September 1991 with its “Nevermind” album that featured the song, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” consisted of singer Kurt Cobain, drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic. The band’s rise was torpedoed by the death of Cobain on April 5, 1994, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 30th-anniversary set will be released as an eight-record album set or a collection of five CDs. They will come with a 48-page hardcover book featuring unreleased photographs and even replicas of the angel mobile for “In Utero” that were sent to record stores as promotional items, according to the magazine.

The eight-album collection will sell for $324.98, according to the promotion’s website. The CDs will cost $179.98.

“In Utero” was a stark, return to the band’s punk roots, Rolling Stone reported. It featured the dark, brooding “Heart-Shaped Box,” which was the album’s first single. The song, which had an equally somber music video that played on MTV, was about children with cancer, according to the 1993 biography of the band, “Come As You Are: The Story of Nirvana.”

All formats of the 30th-anniversary set are available by pre-order.

©2023 Cox Media Group