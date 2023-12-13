Newlyweds killed a week after their wedding; police say ex-husband confessed to shootings

Man accused of killing newlyweds Sony Josaphat is accused of killing his ex-wife and her new husband in West Palm, Florida.

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with killing his ex-wife and her new husband a week after the couple were married, according to police.

Sony Josaphat was arrested by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office after the bodies of his ex-wife and her new husband were found in West Palm Beach.

According to an arrest report, Josaphat is accused of shooting the couple who were found outside on a sidewalk in front of their home. According to police, Josaphat fled the scene but drove to the sheriff’s office where he turned himself in and allegedly confessed to the crime, WPTV reported.

Josaphat told deputies that he had left his apartment to take his daughter to breakfast when he saw his ex-wife and her husband, and “anger” overtook him, CBS 12 reported.

According to a witness, the couple was outside installing exterior cameras when the suspect was seen walking through the yard toward them.

Josaphat was divorced from his wife on Nov. 22, according to a clerk record.

Josaphat is next due in court on Jan. 8.