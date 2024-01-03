New video released in Ian Ziering scuffle with minibike gang

Ian Ziering

Hollywood Boulevard fight FILE PHOTO: Ian Ziering attends the "Sharknado" 10th Anniversary photo call and panel during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 21, 2023 in San Diego, California. Ziering was attacked by a group of mini bike riders on New Year's Eve. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More video has been uncovered in Ian Ziering’s New Year’s Eve fight.

TMZ was the first to share the video, saying that the “Beverly Hills 90210″ actor was the first one to come in contact with a person.

The video is from a different angle than the one previously released. This time his Mercedes is stopped on Hollywood Boulevard after a car in front of him stopped.

TMZ said that members of the 605 Minibike Gang surrounded Ziering’s car, with two members blocking the vehicle from moving.

Ziering gets out of the car and shoves one of the mini-bikers. That’s when other members start fighting the actor and hitting his vehicle with their helmets.

It is not clear if something happened before the cameras started recording, TMZ reported.

Ziering in an Instagram post said on Monday, ““My car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering was driving with his 10-year-old daughter in the car at the time of the incident. He demanded that police do something about what he called “hooliganism.”

Ziering was able to escape the fight by running across Hollywood Boulevard and eventually returned to his car before driving off, KTTV reported.

Los Angeles police are investigating, KTLA reported.

Ian Ziering

Through the Years 31 Jul 1995: Actor Ian Ziering in action during the ATP Infiniti Open at the UCLA Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport (Craig Jones/Getty Images)

