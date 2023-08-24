4 killed, including gunman, 6 injured at famed biker bar in California, police say

Shooting: Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a famous biker bar in California. (Kali9/iStock)

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Four people were killed, including the gunman, and six people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a famed biker bar in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, KCAL-TV reported. It happened around 7:30 p.m. PDT, according to authorities. It was Spaghetti Night at the bar, according to The Orange County Register.

Sheriff’s office: 4 killed, 6 hospitalized

Update 12:14 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: Four people were killed, including the shooter, and six people were hospitalized, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, five of the six people hospitalized were suffering from gunshot wounds.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Original report: Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Brady confirmed that there was a mass shooting at the bar, the newspaper reported.

As many as 10 shot at famed Cook’s Corner biker bar in Orange County ⁦@Jeremy_Childs⁩ ⁦@Hannahnfry⁩ ⁦@ChristianM_CA⁩ https://t.co/RAmnjQLPvc — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) August 24, 2023

It was unclear how many people had been shot. The Los Angeles Times reported that 10 people were shot and the gunman was dead, adding that there were up to five fatalities. KABC-TV reported that “nine or more” people were shot, while the Register reported that at least five people could have been killed. According to KCAL, five people were killed and six more were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officials have yet to provide an exact number.

Several news outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the gunman was a retired law enforcement officer who might have been targeting someone he knew.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman or what led to the shooting, KTLA-TV reported.