4 killed, including gunman, 6 injured at famed biker bar in California, police say

Shooting: Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a famous biker bar in California. (Kali9/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Four people were killed, including the gunman, and six people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a famed biker bar in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, KCAL-TV reported. It happened around 7:30 p.m. PDT, according to authorities. It was Spaghetti Night at the bar, according to The Orange County Register.

Sheriff’s office: 4 killed, 6 hospitalized

Update 12:14 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: Four people were killed, including the shooter, and six people were hospitalized, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, five of the six people hospitalized were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Original report: Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Brady confirmed that there was a mass shooting at the bar, the newspaper reported.

It was unclear how many people had been shot. The Los Angeles Times reported that 10 people were shot and the gunman was dead, adding that there were up to five fatalities. KABC-TV reported that “nine or more” people were shot, while the Register reported that at least five people could have been killed. According to KCAL, five people were killed and six more were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officials have yet to provide an exact number.

Several news outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the gunman was a retired law enforcement officer who might have been targeting someone he knew.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman or what led to the shooting, KTLA-TV reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!