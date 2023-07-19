Mississippi deputies corral camel that escaped from nearby farm

Clyde the camel: Deputy Jared Hagan and Clyde share a smile over the weekend. The deputy helped bring the wayward camel home safely. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. — Deputies in Mississippi did not walk a mile for a camel, but they did manage to corral one of the wayward animals last weekend.

Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from motorists traveling on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway near Hattiesburg, WHLT-TV reported.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Darryl and Robin Blount saw the camel, named Clyde, “strolling outside the fence.” The animal normally grazes on farmland with bison and zebras, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Hagan said the camel was “cool” and was interested in the deputy’s hat. He used his headwear to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true -- the good guys do wear white hats!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

