Military plane crashes into San Diego Bay

FILE PHOTO: An EA-18G Growler performs an aerial maneuver. A plane similar to this one crashed in San Diego Bay on Feb. 12.

SAN DIEGO — Two pilots were rescued after a military jet crashed into San Diego Bay Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Navy said the plane was a Boeing EA-18G Growler, KGTV reported.

The Coast Guard said the pilots were rescued by a fishing boat and were in the water for about a minute before they were transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations small boat.

They were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition. Their injuries, if any, were not disclosed.

Boeing calls the type of plane “the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and is the only one in production today.” It is a variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet.

It can provide “tactical jamming and electronic protection,” the company said.

The first Growler was delivered to the Navy in March 2012, according to Boeing.

The U.S. Naval Institute said the plane was assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and was in San Diego for an exercise. It is not assigned to the air wing that is training with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.









