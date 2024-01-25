Microsoft Mesh available in Teams, will allow users to meet virtually

Microsoft Mesh

Microsoft Mesh Microsoft has rolled out Mesh to Teams platforms. (Microsoft)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Your Teams meeting may be changing as the way we work evolves.

Microsoft has rolled out its Mesh system in teams that will allow “3D immersive experiences using next-generation technology.”

That means your Team meetings may not happen on camera but instead will be held in a virtual world.

Mesh is available on PCs and Meta Quest VR devices, the company said.

Some companies such as Takeda, Accenture and Mercy Ships are already using the technology, Microsoft said, sharing examples of how Mesh has been integrated into employees’ lives.

Microsoft says Mesh can be used in a variety of ways including brainstorming, team social events or roundtable discussions. You can have small-group discussions with “spatial audio, which enables productive side conversation during brainstorming, like in the physical world.”

Users create an Avitar that will sit in for them in a 3D world. You can also use traditional Teams features like chat and live reactions while in the Mesh-simulated world.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

